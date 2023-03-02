WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Closing arguments are underway in the double murder trial of disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son at their Lowcountry hunting lodge in June of 2021.

On Wednesday, jurors visited the Murdaugh family hunting lodge where the killings took place. Following the trip, prosecutor Creighton Waters delivered a compelling closing argument to the jury, reminding them of Alex’s lies throughout the investigation and trial.

The defense is set to deliver its closing arguments Thursday and defense attorney Jim Griffin will explain to the jury why Alex Murdaugh did not kill his wife and son. Then, the prosecutors will get to present a short rebuttal argument.

Shortly after, Judge Newman will charge the jury, give them instructions on their deliberations, and then the jury should start deliberations as early as this afternoon.

Closing arguments will resume at 9:30 a.m.

WSAV News 3 will provide extensive coverage through the end of the trial. Follow our live blog below and watch the final days live each day on wsav.com and in the WSAV NOW app.

WSAV is streaming all throughout the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Follow WSAV‘s Investigative Reporter @WSAVAndrewD and Reporter @JLeonardNews for live tweets and keep up with the trial via our live blogs on wsav.com. Tune in to News 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. for full coverage.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:39 a.m. — Judge Clifton Newman gavels court into session. Newman says a juror was questioned about talking to at least three people about the case. Newman has removed that juror for discussing their opinion with another.

9:57 a.m. — Defense attorney Jim Griffin begins his closing arguments.

He says his goal is to clear up any questions or confusion the jury may have. He goes through the jury’s obligations, including leaving their opinions of the case at the courthouse door and instead strictly ruling on the evidence.

Griffin explains the meaning behind a reasonable doubt. “You’ll be making one of the most consequential decisions of your lifetime.” Griffin reminds the jury that criminal trials require the highest standard of the burden of proof to convict a defendant.

Griffin brings up how juries in the country of Scotland function. He says they have three options: guilty, not guilty and not proven. He says in America, the legal system coupled not guilty and not proven into one option.

Griffin says Murdaugh called 911 after finding his wife and son dead each in a pool of blood. Murdaugh was standing there with a shotgun resting against his truck. Griffin says it’s reasonable to think Murdaugh should’ve been a suspect but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) didn’t do their due diligence in their investigation. He says the fact that a press release from police the following day saying there was no threat to the public proves they didn’t conduct a thorough investigation.

“Had they done a competent job, Alex would’ve been excluded from that circle a year ago, two years ago, but we would’ve been excluded,” Griffin says. He also says police should’ve secured the scene and not allowed the many cars to drive down into the property.

Griffin asks about potential hair that was found in Maggie’s hand at the scene. He says SLED didn’t test it and didn’t investigate it further.

He says SLED’s attitude was “unless we find someone else, it’s gonna be Alex.” Griffin says during the investigation Murdaugh asked for OnStar data from his SUV because he claims it would’ve cleared his name.

Griffin has now moved on to the blood spatter controversy with Murdaugh’s shirt. He says they didn’t reveal the no-blood results.

“The issue of changing clothes, it was late to the dance,” Griffin says. “How does the lead investigator in the case not get the lab report that there’s no blood on the shirt … here we are with a Mr. Clean theory.”

10:30 a.m. — Griffin now begins talking about the blue tarp/blue raincoat that the state alleges Murdaugh brought into his mom’s home after the killings. Griffin says several family members and Murdaugh himself testified that they had never seen the jacket before.

“Manufactured evidence, ladies and gentlemen,” Griffin says.

Griffin begins talking about how Paul was killed and with what ammo. Griffin says SLED agents were wrong about the ammo found at Murdaugh’s home and their guns. He says they yhen mislead the jury about it.

10:37 a.m. — Griffin begins talking about the kennel video and how Murdaugh lied about being at the kennels.

“No blood spatter, no GSR rain jacket that’s ever been connected to Alex whatsoever and there’s no loaded weapons,” Griffin says. He says the only thing SLED has is that Murdaugh lied about being at the scene minutes before the killings. But Griffin says Murdaugh lied because of his opioid addiction not because he killed Paul and Maggie.

Griffin plays the kennel video for the jury. “Four minutes later, the state would have you believe Alex Murdaugh up and blew his son’s brains out and shot and murders his wife after having that conversation about Bubba having a chicken,” Griffin says.

Griffin says the state’s theory of time of death is based on Paul and Maggie not answering texts. “If you’re not answering a text two minutes after you receive it, you’re dead at that point and that’s their case on time of death. Phone stops moving, you’re dead.”

Griffin says Murdaugh had no motive at all to kill Paul or Maggie. He says there was no sign of strife, conflict or any anger heard in the kennel video. “If you don’t accept that beyond a reasonable doubt, ladies and gentlemen, I submit the verdict has to be not guilty because there is no reason for him to do it, no reason whatsoever.”

Griffin says even if Murdaugh was on the edge of being exposed for the alleged financial crimes, Murdaugh still wouldn’t have decided to murder his family. Griffin continues to hammer the point he believes Murdaugh didn’t have a motive to commit the crimes.

10:58 a.m. — Judge Newman issues a short break.