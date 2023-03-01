WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Closing arguments are expected to begin as early as Wednesday in the double murder trial of once-prominent former attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, at their Colleton County hunting property in June 2021.

After over a month of testimony from 76 witnesses and some testifying more than once, both the prosecution and the defense have rested their case as the trial draws to a close.

However, before closing arguments begin, jurors will visit the Murdaugh family hunting estate for a view of the crime scene before returning to the courtroom.

The jurors are expected to return to the Colleton County Courthouse sometime after 11 a.m. for closing arguments, then the judge will charge the jury before deliberations begin. A verdict could be reached as early as Thursday.

WSAV News 3 will provide extensive coverage through the end of the trial. Follow our live blog below and watch the final days live each day on wsav.com and in the WSAV NOW app.

WSAV is streaming all throughout the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Follow WSAV‘s Investigative Reporter @WSAVAndrewD and Reporter @JLeonardNews for live tweets and keep up with the trial via our live blogs on wsav.com. Tune in to News 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. for full coverage.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:00 a.m. – The jury left the Colleton County Courthouse around 9:10 a.m. and began the roughly 30-minute trip to Moselle.

A small media pool was allowed to visit the property, trailing behind the jurors.

According to the pool report, some of the deputies escorting the jury to Moselle were some of the state’s witnesses, including Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Laura Rutland.

Sergeant Daniel Greene, another state witness, is escorting Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Margaret Fox are there as well. Jim Griffin stayed behind to prepare closing arguments.

Judge Newman is with the jurors. He is the only person they are allowed to speak to during the visit.

The entrance to Moselle was guarded by deputies, but the road was not blocked off as Harpootlian had previously suggested. Several media outlets were parked along the side of Moselle Road.

11:15 a.m. – The court has provided answers to some questions regarding jury deliberations.

There has been no decision yet as to whether the jury will be sequestered. Deliberations could go as long as necessary. The jury will deliberate through the weekend if necessary. The longer the deliberations go, the more notice will be given prior to the verdict.

WCBD contributed to this report