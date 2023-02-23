WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Today could prove to be the biggest day for the defense in the double murder trial of the once prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh as Murdaugh is expected to testify on his own behalf.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son at their Moselle hunting property in June of 2021.

A long line of people are waiting to enter the Colleton County Courthouse, with some showing up as early as 5 a.m. to witness Alex Murdaugh’s testimony.

This is the line to get into the Colleton County Courthouse this morning. People in the front showed up at 5AM. There’s a couple who drove all night from staten Island. #AlexMurdaugh is expected on the stand today. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/6kwKRc9CWq — Brett Buffington (@BrettWSAV) February 23, 2023

Sources close to the trial tell WSAV that Alex could testify as soon as 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nbc news is now echoing our report. Verifying they expect Alex to testify tomorrow as early as 9:30 am. @wsav https://t.co/FuQ47dkTKm — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) February 22, 2023

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:30 a.m. – Judge Clifton Newman gavels court into session. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian begins with an attempt to renew motions to exclude all financial crimes from Alex’s testimony.

Harpootlian says the trial will go on for a week longer if we include the financial crimes.

9:43 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh approaches the bench with his defense team. Judge Clifton Newman reads Murdaugh his rights. He tells him that no one can force him to testify but that he is allowed to do so.

Murdaugh is sworn in. Newman warns him he can be “examined or cross-examined on any relevant issue in this case.”

Newman asks if Alex Murdaugh needs to consult with his counsel before proceeding to which he says, “No sir, I don’t need to talk to them anymore. I am going to testify. I want to testify.”

9:49 a.m. – The defense calls Nolan Tuten, a friend of Paul Murdaugh’s, to the stand. Nolan is the brother of Nathan Tuten who testified as the prosecution’s witness earlier in the trial.

Tuten tells the jury about his relationship with Paul. He says the pair would hang out at the Moselle home, ride around the property, etc. He also talked about how the pair would hunt together.

9:59 a.m. – The state begins cross-examining Tuten. The state begins asking him about a party he and Paul went to where Paul’s gun was allegedly stolen from his car.

10:07 a.m. – Tuten testifies that he spoke to Paul on the day of the killings. Tuten said he drove by that morning to check on the sunflowers and noticed they were dying.

Tuten said he and Paul decided to meet up that afternoon to plow the sunflowers however, work prevented him from making it back down there that afternoon.

Tuten got a Snapchat video from Paul showing a piece of farm equipment that was used to spray the fields.

He also identified Murdaugh’s voice in the kennel video.

10:15 a.m. -Tuten testifies that the kennel area was well-lit enough to be visible from the main house. He says he rushed over to the scene the night of the murders and noticed Paul and Maggie’s bodies with tarps over them.

Tuten said he hugged Murdaugh and when they spoke he said Murdaugh mentioned the boat crash twice. He also asked him to reach out to Rogan Gibson, one of Paul’s close friends.

“The boat wreck, the boat wreck,” Tuten said.

10:18 a.m. – The defense begins its redirect. Tuten said you can’t see in detail what would be going on at the kennels but you could see the lights and the roof. No further questions.

10:20 a.m. – Judge Newman dismisses the jury for a short break.

Newman asks Harpootlian if he needed additional time to take a break to speak with Murdaugh to which he replies, “He indicates he doesn’t need to talk to me, it hurts my feelings but we don’t need a break.”

10:36 a.m. – Court resumes and the jury re-enters the courtroom

10:45 a.m. – The defense calls Alex Murdaugh to the witness stand. Murdaugh is accused of shooting and killing his wife and son at the family’s home on June 7, 2021.

This morning Judge Newman read Murdaugh his rights concerning his testimony. Newman asked him if he’d like to take a recess to discuss further with his lawyers and Murdaugh emphatically said he wanted to testify in his own defense.

“I am going to testify. I want to testify,” Murdaugh said.

10:46 a.m. – Defense attorney Jim Griffin asks Murdaugh “Did you take this gun or any gun like it and blow your son’s brains out?” Murdaugh replies, “No I did not.”

Murdaugh denies killing his wife and son. “Mr. Griffin I didn’t shoot my wife or son anytime. ever.”

Murdaugh admits he lied to SLED agents and sheriffs about being at the kennels on the night of the murders.

Murdaugh testifies he lied due to his opioid addiction and paranoia.

“I would never do anything intentionally to hurt either one of them. Ever,” Murdaugh stated.

When asked why he continued to lie, Murdaugh says “Oh what a tangled web we weave. Once I told the lie, and I told my family, I had to keep lying.”

10:51 a.m. – Griffin asks Murdaugh to recount what happened on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh testifies Maggie left to go to Charleston to visit the doctor earlier that day and had to do some work on their Edisto home.

Alex Murdaugh testifies that he met Paul later that afternoon, and they rode out to the dove field in Buster’s black truck and discovered the sunflowers were dead.

“After that, we just rode the property. We spent time together,” he said while in tears.

11:00 a.m. – Griffin asks if Alex Murdaugh was close with his son Paul. He testifies they were “closer than close” and he loved to spend time with him.

Griffin asks about the Snapchat video Paul took of him trying to stand up a tree.

“What you see me doing is fooling with a fruit tree,” Murdaugh says.

Murdaugh testifies he took a shower after working at the property, and changed into the t-shirt and shorts seen during the trial.

Paul had left and did not have dinner with Maggie and Alex. Murdaugh said he sat on the couch after dinner and Maggie asked him to go down to the kennels with her. He said he didn’t want to because it was too hot and he didn’t want to do any more work. Paul had left and did not have dinner with them.

11:07 a.m. – Murdaugh details the days leading up to the murder. On June 4, 2021 he says he went to visit his father in the hospital in Savannah and spent the night there.

He testifies on June 5, he and Maggie met with Buster and his girlfriend in Columbia to go to a USC baseball game.

On June 6, he says him and Maggie went to another USC baseball game. That night, they returned home and visited his parents. Both he and Maggie stayed at Moselle that night.