WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Thursday.

The disbarred attorney is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, at their Colleton County hunting property in June 2021.

The prosecution is close to resting their case as they hope Wednesday’s third interview of Murdaugh from August 2021 resonates with jurors. There are questions about where Alex was on the night of the murders, which could affect his alibi.

Still, the defense came back on the attack, focusing again on the investigation, and how no one went to search the house of the murders. No one went to Murdaugh’s mother house — where he says he was that night — or the day after either.

Investigator David Owen got caught by defense attorneys as well, having to recall his statement that they found buck shots and bird shots in shotguns they took from Moselle, the Murdaugh family home. That turned out to not be true.

Prosecutors may focus on Murdaugh’s roadside shooting Thursday; the decision by Murdaugh to call his co-conspirator Eddie Smith to shoot and kill him so his son Buster could get $11 million in insurance money. They argue this echoes Murdaugh’s decision in the murders to try and hide from his own financial misdeeds.

This may be the last day for prosecutors. The defense could start building its case later in the day or on Friday.

The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

9:34 a.m. — Judge Clifton Newman gavels court into session. The defense is arguing that their questioning Wednesday afternoon didn’t open up the door to introduce evidence concerning the failed suicide attempt in September 2021. Defense attorney Jim Griffin begins by reading David Owen SLED’s Lead Investigator’s testimony.

“I understand you’ve objected to everything throughout the trial,” Newman says to the defense.

“Well, there’s a couple of things we missed. We’d like to rehear some of those,” defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said. Harpootlian objected to introducing statements Murdaugh gave police while he was at the hospital.

He says Murdaugh wasn’t competent then because he had been shot in the head. The bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head, according to SLED

9:55 a.m. — Judge Newman issues a 10-minute or so for both sides to come to an agreement on the evidence.

10:14 a.m. — The state calls Dr. Kenneth Kinsey to the witness stand. Kinsey is the Chief Deputy at the Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office and a crime scene expert. Kinsey also teaches crime scene investigation and other criminal justice courses at Claflin University.

10:30 a.m. — Kinsey starts detailing Paul’s injuries starting with the first shot into his chest. Kinsey said his opinion is that Paul was standing in the middle of the feed room facing southwest when he was first shot. The feed room located inside the kennel area is about 10 feet deep, according to Kinsey’s estimation.

Kinsey said there are bloody footprints headed towards the door, which he said happened after the first shot. Kinsey said “there’s no possible way” Paul’s arms were raised when he was first shot.

Kinsey said the shotgun’s ejection port — which is roughly on the halfway point on the gun — was inside the feed room door, which makes him believe that the shotgun itself was also inside the door. The spent shotgun shells were found outside the door.

Kinsey said the deadly shot happened just outside of the doorway because there was hair and blood on the top of the door frame. There was also spatter on cans and medication on a shelf inside the door. Kinsey sadi the shooter was outside of the doorway to the right when they killed Paul.

11 a.m. — Kinsey testified that he doesn’t think Paul took his own life.

“I don’t know of anyway you could hold that shotgun out and shoot yourself in that direction in that angle and put that biological matieral on top that door like that,” Kinsey said. “I don’t think it’s possible.”

11:08 a.m. — Maggie was shot possibly three times before the two deadly wounds, Kinsey testifies. One wound was on her wrist, another on her thigh and another hit her kidneys.

One deadly shot went through her breast, then into her jaw and then into her brain. Kinsey said the shooter was standing behind her as she was bent over with her hands on her head. The second deadly shot was down into the crown of her head with the shooter’s position now infront of her body, Kinsey said.

Kinsey testified that Maggie was dead before she was shot the second time.

11:24 a.m. — The state asks Kinsey about the impression on Maggie’s calf. Kinsey discusses how he does footwear and tire tread analysis. Kinsey said he reversed the impression on Maggie’s calf in order to figure out where it came from.

Kinsey testifies he believes the impression on her calf is from a tire. Kinsey said the tire came from an ATV located near Maggie’s body. Kinsey said he matched the unique impression on her calf to the unique tire of the ATV tire.

Kinsey testifies that her calf came in contact with the tire but he doesn’t believe Maggie was run over.

11:39 a.m. — Kinsey testifies that he thinks Paul’s phone was placed on his rear end by someone else. He doesn’t believe the phone “popped out.”

11:42 a.m. — Judge Newman excuses the jury for a short break.