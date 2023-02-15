WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – The jury will hear more witness testimony Wednesday in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

The disgraced lawyer is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, at their Colleton County hunting property in June 2021.

Tuesday morning was full of testimony about the dog kennels where Maggie and Paul were found and whether they were cleaned by someone after the murders.

A pathologist talked about the path of the fatal shots, meanwhile, financial experts talked about Alex Murdaugh’s money — or lack thereof.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the state brought Marian Proctor, Maggie’s only sister, to the witness stand. In her emotional testimony, Proctor detailed the day her sister was murdered, and Alex’s reaction to the crime.

“I asked him, I said ‘Alex do you have any idea who’s done this? I said ‘We have got to find out who could do this. And he said that he did not know who it was but he felt like whoever did it had thought about it for a really long time,” Proctor said.

She said she was especially fearful after Alex was shot on the side of the road in September 2021, though her feelings changed when she found out his story wasn’t true.

Alex allegedly called Curtis Eddie Smith, one of his co-conspirators, to come to the side of the road and shoot and kill him so his other son Buster could get $11 million in insurance money.

The judge will rule on that issue first thing this morning.

Prosecutors say they could be done with their case as early as today. Then the defense will start calling its witnesses, which could include Alex Murdaugh himself taking the stand.

Their case could take about a week.

9:36 a.m. — Court begins with the state arguing its case to introduce testimony on Alex Murdaugh’s failed September 2021 shooting. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters claims the state only needs about an hour for the testimony.

9:48 a.m. — Judge Clifton Newman ruled against introducing the evidence.

“I believe to allow this evidence is a bridge too far. Going down this path of allowing essentially any and all evidence in … it does not meet the logical relevancy test.”

9:54 a.m. — Judge Newman issues a short break as the state prepares to continue its questioning.

10:27 a.m. — The state calls David Owen, with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Owen is the lead investigator on the case. Owen said he arrived on scene of the killings around midnight.

10:34 a.m. — Owen testified that his training taught him to teach every death investigation as a homicide at first. Since Murdaugh was related to victims and had found him he said it was crucial that he interview him. Owen said Murdaugh seemed sober and he had no trouble understanding him when he was speaking.

Owen testified that Murdaugh was wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts, and orange or pink tennis shoes.