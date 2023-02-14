WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — The jury will hear more difficult witness testimony from forensic experts Tuesday in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, at their Colleton County hunting property in June 2021.

During Monday’s hearing blood and DNA evidence was the primary focus with several forensic experts taking the stand.

The trial will resume Tuesday with the defense cross-examining the pathologist who performed the autopsies on Paul and Maggie and looking at the evidence.



The lead SLED investigator is also expected to take the stand today or tomorrow to wrap up the prosecution’s case. There is still a chance that Curtis Eddie Smith, or “Cousin Eddie,” could end up testifying, but the prosecution may ultimately decide it may be too much of a risk.

The prosecution is expected to rest midweek. Then, the defense will start calling its own witnesses in support of Murdaugh’s alibi. Alex Murdaugh could also take the stand as early as next week, a source told News 3.

The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m.

9:40 a.m. — Judge Clifton Newman gaveled court into session.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian begins cross-examining Dr. Ellen Riemer, an MUSC forensics pathologist. Riemer began her testimony Monday afternoon, going into great detail about the brutal killings of Paul and Maggie. Alex was very emotional and fidgeting a lot during Riemer’s graphic testimony.

Riemersaid Maggie was shot from behind her and then from above her. Riemer said that could mean Maggie could’ve been moving or running away from the shooter. Reimer also said it’s possible that Paul could’ve made the bloody footprints because the first shot to his chest was not deadly but did produce blood.

Riemer said the pattern in Paul’s skull shows where the deadly second shot entered and exited. Riemer explained in great detail with the defense where she believes the shooter was in correlation with Paul and Maggie when they were killed.

10:28 a.m. — Harpootlian and Riemer go back and forth over how Paul was killed. Harpootlian asked if Paul was killed by a direct contact shot to the head. Riemer said no she believes the bullet traveled through Paul’s shoulder, then neck and then into his brain.

Throughout Riemer’s testimony, Alex Murdaugh has had a piece of cardboard cover the monitor in front of him to hide the graphic evidence photos of Paul and Maggie.

10:45 a.m. — Harpootlian and Riemer debate over how Paul’s head would look if it were a direct contact wound.

Harpootlian asked Riemer why she didn’t shave Paul’s head like she did with Maggie. Riemer said she only shaves a victim’s head if she considers it an entrance wound, however, she determined that Paul’s was an exit wound.

“A contact gunshot wound to the top of the head like that, like I told you it would’ve caused fragmentation of the brain not ejection of the brain,” Riemer said. “It would have never just left the rest of the skull intact … I don’t believe the fractions of his skull are consistent with that being a contact shotgun wound.”

Riemer states she’s been doing this for more than two decades and has completed more than 5,500 autopsies.

10:59 a.m. — Harpootlian rests and the state begins questioning Riemer.

11:12 a.m. — Harpootlian and Riemer have a contentious exchange about a bruise that was allegedly on Maggie’s leg.

Harpootlian: “Did you have a conversation with SLED agent Owens about the bruising on her calf?”

Riemer: “Well, I did not actually observe that at the autopsy so I really couldn’t come to any conclusion. And it’s very possible that that was dirt from a shoe that was already gone by the time it came to me. I’m not autopsing the bodies at the scene … But I distinctly said ‘I didn’t see that.’

Harpootlian goes on to ask if Riemer had been shown a muddy footprint, the state’s objection is sustained and Harpootlian ends his questioning.

Harpootlian thanks Riemer for her testimony, “but an opinion is an opinion, right?” Riemer responds: “Yes.”

11:13 a.m. – Judge Newman issues a 15 minute break.