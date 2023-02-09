WALTERBORO, S.C. — The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continues into the fourteenth day Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting property in June of 2021.

Several witnesses took the stand yesterday, including Alex’s former PMPED paralegal and a forensic scientist. A bomb threat interrupted court proceedings just around 1 p.m. causing the courtroom to evacuate for nearly two hours.

Following the bomb threat, an FBI automotive forensics specialist shed light on when Alex was in his Chevy Suburban on the night of the murders.

The trial will pick up today with the defense cross-examining the automotive expert. More financial crimes testimony is likely as well, with Murdaugh’s former best friend, Chris Wilson, expected to take the stand. Murdaugh allegedly stole nearly $200,000 dollars from Wilson on one transaction alone.

The defense continues to try and prove that Alex is a family man who loves his wife and son and could never brutally murder them.

The trial is slated to resume at 9:30 a.m.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:34 a.m. – Judge Clifton Newman gavels court into session. Dwight Falkofske, an electronics engineer for the FBI, was called to the witness stand. Falkosfske continued his testimony from Wednesday.

9:41 a.m. – The state called Attorney Chris Wilson to the stand. He said he was a close friend of Murdaugh. They worked professionally together on some cases, according to Wilson.

“He was one of my best, if not my best friend, we talked by phone every day, sometimes just about Gamecocks,” said Wilson.

Wilson testified for the first time a week ago, but the jury did not hear his testimony because Newman had yet to rule in favor of introducing financial crimes evidence into the trial.

9:53 a.m. – Wilson said he called Alex to get him involved in a lawsuit with Mack Trucks.