WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – Week two of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is nearly complete. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul.

Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes were at the center of Thursday’s testimony — mostly without the jury present. Judge Clifton Newman will decide if that testimony will be heard in front of a jury Friday.

Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife and son in order to cover up his financial crimes. His lawyers say prosecutors have got “a whole lot more evidence about financial misconduct than they do about evidence of guilt in a murder case.”

Murdaugh also faces about 100 more counts, including fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. Friday with more arguments over whether his alleged financial crimes will be heard by the jury.

The jury is expected to come in at 11:30 a.m.

9:40 a.m. – Judge Clinton Newman gavels court into session.

The prosecution continues to call witnesses to testify against Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes. The jury will not arrive until 11:30 a.m. as the judge has yet to decide if he will allow testimony on the financial crimes to be included in the murder trial.

9:41 a.m. – The state calls Palmetto State Bank CEO and President Jan Malinowski to the witness stand. Malinowski took over after Russell Laffitte was pushed out for his relationship and dealing with Alex Murdaugh.

9:51 a.m. – Malinowski testified that Laffitte routinely deposited money to Murdaugh to cover overdrafts at Palmetto State Bank. In one instance, Malinowski said Laffitte deposited more than $400,000 to Alex’s account on August 9, 2021.

That deposit cleared an overdraft of over $350,000 according to Malinowski. He said there were no loan agreements or other paperwork in reference to the deposit.

10:21 a.m. – Defense attorney Jim Griffin begins cross-examining Malinowski. Griffin asks Malinowski if Alex’s account was ever flagged during an FDIC audit.

“To my knowledge, no,” Malinowski said.

10:43 a.m. – The prosecution brings Tony Satterfield, Gloria Satterfield’s son to the stand. Gloria was a housekeeper for the Murdaughs for more than 20 years, according to Tony.

Gloria died in 2018 after she fell and hit her head at the Moselle Road property. The Satterfield family got a $4.3 million settlement in a civil lawsuit against Murdaugh, who in March 2022 confessed to diverting millions awarded to the family in a wrongful death settlement to his own accounts.

10:51 a.m. – Tony testifies that Alex never told him about the settlement.

Lead Prosecutor Creighton Waters: “Did he tell you that they had already gotten a settlement for $3.8 million?

Tony: “No.”

Waters: “Had he ever told you that there was an umbrella policy for $5 million?

Tony: “No.”

Waters: “Did he ever tell you about Forge?”

Tony: “No.”

Waters: “Did he mention anything to you about structuring any settlement?”

Tony: “No.”

Waters: “Did you give him permission to steal your money?

Tony: “No.”

11:10 a.m. – Carson Burney, a forensic accountant for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, takes the stand. Burney says he reviewed some of Alex’s documents to trace alleged stolen funds.