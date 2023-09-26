POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — More fun is on the way for the City of Pooler. Dave & Busters is slated to open in Pooler at the end of this year.

The all-ages fun zone will be opening at Tanger Outlets in mid-December, according to City Councilwoman Karen L. Williams.

Williams previously told News 3 that the restaurant and arcade will sit next to the candy/ice cream store near the old Johnny Rockets restaurant.

Other new developments are also headed to Tanger Outlets before the end of the year, such as Victoria’s Secret, BoxLunch, Lee/Wrangler, Adidas, and One Last Taco.