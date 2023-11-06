POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — New jobs are coming to Pooler as Dave & Busters is set to open its newest location on Monday, Dec. 4.

The new 19,000-square-foot facility will have over 100 arcade games, a sports bar, and food and drinks. They are looking to hire 160 people to fill various front and back-of-house positions including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more.

“We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster’s location in Pooler,” says General Manager Philip Jones III. “As Pooler’s newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch – all under one roof.”



The company boasts excellent benefits for employees, internal promotions opportunities, and most of all – FUN!

Interested candidates can apply here.