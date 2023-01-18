POOLER, Ga (WSAV) – If you’ve ever driven around Tanger Outlets in Pooler – you know traffic can be a nightmare.

With a new Dave and Busters on the way, many are worried that the popular restaurant chain will make it worse – but still many are happy it’s on the way.

“Super excited, ” says Tanger employee Samantha Showstak. “I think it’ll boost businesses in the area, especially local traffic during the offseason.”

“I think it’s a good place for entertainment,” says local Michael Cortijine. “Obviously the more you have that the better.”

More entertainment but likely more traffic to go along with it. Pooler is no stranger to heavy traffic as the city continues its rapid growth.

Some say changes could be made to make it easier to get around.

“I think the city needs to revise some of the on and off ramps coming from 95 into Pooler,” said Samantha Showstak. “They tend to get super clustered and busy. They’re just super congested that would be a concern.”

The City of Pooler tells News 3 that Dave and Busters was part of Tanger Outlets’ master plan – and a traffic study was done in advance that factored in.

However, the city is actively looking into ways to reduce traffic flow – specifically to Pooler Parkway, Tanger, and Benton Boulevard.

“With everything coming in they’re going to have to make some adjustments, traffic-wise business-wise,” said Cortijine. “But, if you wanna have growth you’re gonna have to have other things come in. we’re happy to see it.”

The city plans to lobby for more funds to pay for traffic improvements.

They say the failure of the Special Transportation Purpose Local Option Sales Tax during the last election was a setback to those plans.