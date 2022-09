DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Daufuskie Island Ferry services have been suspended due to Hurricane Ian as of Friday, September 30.

Officials say that the suspension is out of an abundance of caution, and there is an exception of emergency medivac needs.



Captain Richard Inglis and the management team will continue to evaluate the situation on an hourly basis and says they will adapt according to the current conditions and communicate changes as soon as they happen.