BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The CEO of Bryan County gun manufacturer, Daniel Defense, is scheduled to testify before Congress next week.

Marty Daniel was called by a letter from Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to appear and discuss gun violence.

The shooter, who killed 19 children and two adults, in Uvalde, Texas used an AR-15 made by Daniel Defense.

The CEOs of Smith and Wesson as well as gun maker Sturm Ruger and Company were also asked to appear. Daniel is scheduled to testify before the committee on July 20.