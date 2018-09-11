Dangerous Hurricane Florence gets closer to east coast

Florence is holding steady in the Atlantic Ocean this evening.... with the 8am advisory indicating maximum sustained winds continuing at 130 mph... with gusts as high as 165 mph.

The category 4 hurricane is moving west-northwest around 15 mph... and is centered around 410 miles south-southeast of Bermuda... which is around 1000 nautical miles east-southeast of Savannah.

Central pressure is still at 950 mb.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast shows Florence remaining a dangerous category 4 hurricane until landfall early Friday morning. A general west to west/northwest track through Today... followed by a west-northwest to northwest track Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is the 8am forecast track from the National Hurricane Center...

There is still uncertainty on what (if any) wind impacts will be felt across the Coastal Empire and Low Country.

However... increasing risk of rip currents... coastal flooding at the time of high tide and building surf are likely as we move through the week. Additional and potentially more significant impacts are possible late this week depending on the eventual track and strength of Florence. If Florence deviates further south than expected... conditions would be worse. If Florence deviates further north... conditions would be improved.

Here are some things to keep in mind...

First... keep up to date with the latest on Florence. Make sure you get your information from a reputable source. Make sure you have a hurricane plan in case.

Also... don't focus on exactly where the hurricane will make landfall. Impacts from the storm stretch far from the center and are not confined to the cone!

