SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 14th annual Dancing with Savannah Stars event raised a record-breaking $225,000 for children in foster care.

Organized by Brightside Advocacy’s Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Friday fundraiser at Victory North featured a dozen “Savannah Stars” who were paired with professional dancers for some friendly competition.

CASA says the proceeds will help fund programming for children in Chatham County who have experienced abuse and neglect.

“This is the biggest, annual fundraiser for our organization and this year’s show was one for the record books,” said Kate Blair, CASA’s executive director. “We had 12 high-motivated dancers who worked hard to bring awareness and raise funds for the children that we serve in foster care. Their dedication to our mission will have a lasting impact on families in our community and that is a priceless gift to us.”

This year’s Savannah Stars included Angela Lightsey, Cissy Smith, Gillian Karatassos, Kierstin Graham, Marianne Ganem-Poppell, Marvette Wilkerson, Moncello Stewart, Nicole Rawls, Pria Padgett, Rick Ellison, Sabriya Scott and Jonathan Jefferson.

Front Porch Improv’s John Brennan and Dan Gilbert co-hosted the event with Mayor Van Johnson, Judge Tammy Stokes, Kim Skalla, Averil Hull and DJ Rax as the judges.

The winners of the night:

Sabriya Scott – Top Fundraiser and Best Female Dancer

Moncello Stewart – Best Male Dancer

Nicole Rawls – Crowd Favorite

“The efforts of each 2022 Savannah Star ensures that every child in foster care has an advocate amplifying their voice,” CASA stated.