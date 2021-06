SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year’s Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia raised $70,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The virtual event featured the best performances of years’ past along with special messages from participants.

WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby and Ben Senger hosted this year’s event.

Money raised supports Alzheimer’s and dementia research as well as programs and services for 19 coastal Georgia counties.