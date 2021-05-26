Dan Levy of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to deliver SCAD commencement address

Dan Levy arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is celebrating the class of 2021 with digital and in-person events, along with honored guests.

SCAD will be presenting a digital commencement at 9 a.m. Friday for all graduates, with Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Dan Levy, co-creator of “Schitt’s Creek,” delivering the commencement address.

Related Content SCAD announces major film studio expansion

Following the digital ceremony, SCAD will host socially distanced, in-person events in Savannah and Atlanta. The four outdoor ceremonies for the Hostess City will be held at Memorial Stadium on Friday and Saturday, giving graduates the chance to walk across the stage.

It’s an opportunity that wasn’t available last year, as commencement ceremonies took place entirely online due to COVID-19.

During Friday’s digital commencement, Paula Wallace, SCAD president and founder, will present Darren Walker and Xerxes Irani with honorary degrees. Walker, a renowned philanthropist, is president of the Ford Foundation. Irani is the founder of The Design Equity Pledge and the principal creative director leading the Amazon Design Community.

SCAD’s digital commencement ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube. For more information, visit scad.edu/commencement.