Dam burst leads to road closures & flooding problems in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – In Long County, a portion of Tibet Road near the intersection of Sandy Run Road and the Walthourville Presbyterian Church was closed due to flooding.

Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief, Anthony Burns said a nearby dam burst causing flooding in the area. The roadway will be closed till the situation is resolved.

Several residents who live on Sandy Road road were unable to leave the neighborhood.

The Walthourville Presbyterian Church located on Tibet road had its grounds flooded as water rushed through the grassy area and ditches.

Winntown road which sits between two mobile home parks was completely submerged under water and impassable.

The adjacent mobile home parks were partially flooded and made driving treacherous.