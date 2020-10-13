One CycleNation coming to Coastal Empire for World Stroke Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get in gear for One CycleNation, raising funds for brain and heart health for World Stroke Day.

WSAV is proud to partner with the American Heart Association, bringing the nationwide movement to empower people to use stationary bikes to the Coastal Empire.

Join WSAV’s Ben Senger live on this page at 4 p.m. Tuesday to hear more about the American Heart Association’s goal to reach $1 million and 1 million miles.

Participants can sign up to bike, walk, run or take a spin class on World Stroke Day, Thursday, Oct. 29, to track their miles and fundraise online. Classes will be available at the CycleBar on Hilton Head Island and in Savannah.

Visit here to register for CycleNation in the Coastal Empire.