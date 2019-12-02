Cyber Monday presents challenge to local small businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but some local businesses may disagree on Monday.

With online shopping growing more popular every year, brick-and-mortar stores are finding it harder to attract shoppers away from their screens and into their stores.

Most local businesses rely on the sales they make during the holiday season, so competition from Cyber Monday presents a challenge.

“It’s the opportunity for them to turn a profit,” says Erica Jarman.

Jarman owns a vintage fashion clothing store called House of Strut in Downtown Savannah.

Moving to her Downtown location from the Starland District three months ago has helped a lot, but it’s hard for her to compete with Cyber Monday deals from big companies.

“Cyber Monday has reduced in-store foot traffic, and that in turn hurts the opportunity for sales,” says Jarman.

Her neighbor at Carlisle of York, across from her in Wright Square, agree and say it’s hard for them to brainstorm other ways of increasing foot traffic in the store.

“Well, it just really hurts us in all honesty and there’s not really much we can do,” says Ian Carlisle. “We just try to spread the word to come out and that’s the most we can do.”

Carlisle, who co-owns the store with his wife Mindy, say they hear the same issues from other local businesses.

Jarman says the best way she’s able to make up for the Cyber Monday sales is by holding events in the store that draw people in, like her Champagne Poppin’ & Holiday Vintage Shoppin’ event on Dec. 4.

“I do encourage local Savannians to do a 50/50,” says Jarman. “If they can shop 50 percent online and 50 percent of their gifts can come from local businesses that are curated and making efforts to provide you with unique products.”

