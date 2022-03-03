SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the Russian invasion waging in Ukraine, U.S. officials say this country might also be the target of cyber-attacks. Homeland Security is warning that many businesses in the U.S. may be at risk from cyber threats.

Frank Katz, an assistant professor of Information and Technology at Georgia Southern University says most companies, regardless of size, should be examining data security measures and beefing up their security.

He says your home computer probably isn’t under that much threat but that’s not the case for your work computer.

“A corporation needs to be aware of all the devices that are connected to their network and those that shouldn’t be connected anymore and need to be disconnected,” said Katz.

Katz says it was an unused server that allowed Russian actors to hack the systems of Colonial Pipeline last year. The pipeline was shut down for several days.

“The Colonial oil pipeline hack last year was caused because they left a server connected to their system that had not been used for years but it contained a lot of user ID’s and passwords,” says Katz. “The hacker harvested maybe one or two and decided to attack them that way.”

Katz says companies should be on alert and employees may need to be more aware that Russian actors may try targeting the company via individual employee emails.

“Corporations need to enforce their use policies and ensure that employees are doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Katz.

He expects that more companies may be targeted with fake emails that ask the employee to click on a link in the email. While clicking on that link may seem benign, Katz says it could set off a chain reaction that may allow a hacker access to breaking into your company system. He says it happens.

“I’m pretty worried,” Katz said. “At last some employees may not think twice and if there was an attack, they could indeed let someone into their organization.”

Homeland security says utilities and banks and hospitals could be especially targeted.

Katz says employees just need to be aware and careful.

“Don’t ever click on a link. That goes for whether you’re at home or in the workplace. You should just never be clicking on a link in any email to do anything unless you’re absolutely sure it’s secure,” said Katz.

In terms of your home computer or personal laptop, Katz says there are things you can do to increase safety, which first of all, makes sure you secure your Wi-Fi connection with a strong password. He also says follow the same safety protocols personally as your employer asks you to follow at work. Don’t click on links in emails, even if they seem legitimate. He said always visit a website directly to do any business and don’t click on links in emails supposedly sent to you from these companies

Katz also said you should secure your phone with security and anti-virus software and use a personal VPN (Virtual Private Network) feature to encrypt purchases and offer other security measures. Finally, he says be careful when going to a place like a coffee shop and using free Wi-Fi. Don’t pay bills or answer important emails where personal information might be involved because those free networks are normally not secured.