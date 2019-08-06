CUTE: Glynn County Police officer saves raccoon on side of the road

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Glynn County Police officer made an unusual road-side rescue on Sunday morning.

Officer J. Hyer was driving at Ocean Road and 12th Street when he found a raccoon struggling to breathe and nearly unconscious, according to a Glynn County Police Department Facebook post.

Officer Hyer wrapped the tiny raccoon in a warm towel and took care of him. The raccoon made a full recovery and was eventually released back into the woods.

via Glynn County Police Department

The Glynn County Police Department praised the officer, saying “It’s compassion like this that we strive for in our officers,”.

Officer Hyer is a member of the Glynn County SWAT Team and a Captain in the U.S. Army.