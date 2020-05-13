Customs seizes thousands of lead-contaminated duck toys at Savannah port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officers recently seized 5,000 stuffed “Doctor Duck” toys headed into Savannah due to “excessive amounts of lead.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday that back on March 3, Savannah officers inspected a container that arrived at the port from Hong Kong containing the ducks.

A dozen of the toys were sent to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for further testing and high lead levels were detected.

As a result, the ducks, valued at about $100,000 according to CBP, were sent off to be destroyed.

“Our CBP officers are our first line of defense and this seizure of lead-contaminated toys proves their commitment to ensure the safety of American consumers,” said Christopher Kennally, Savannah CBP Area Port Director.

“We have a great partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and together we were able to keep these contaminated toys out of the country,” he added.