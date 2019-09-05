Curfews implemented due to Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Hurricane Dorian nears the coast of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, local counties and municipalities have implemented curfews.
Keep in mind, these are issued to keep residents safe. Not following them is an arrestable offense.
- Beaufort County: 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday
- Bryan County: Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the mandatory evacuation zone east of I-95
- Bulloch County: 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday
- Evans County: 9 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday
- Long County: 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday
- McIntosh County: 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday
- Savannah: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice
- Thunderbolt: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice
- Tattnall County: 9 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday