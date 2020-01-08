Cunningham honors life of Beaufort Marine veteran on House floor

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Rep. Joe Cunningham took time on the House floor Wednesday to recognize the life and legacy of Ronald “Ron” Voegeli, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Beaufort.

Voegeli passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 77.

According to his obituary, Voegeli enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1960 and retired 20 years later at the rank of gunnery sergeant.

But his service didn’t stop there.

Cunningham noted Voegeli’s dedication to helping veterans in his community. Read the congressman’s full statement:

I rise today to celebrate the life of Ron Voegeli who passed away on January 1. Ron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Christian. He touched countless lives during his 30 years as a member of the Disabled American Veterans, raising thousands of dollars to purchase vans to take vets to and from the VA and expand the Beaufort National Cememtery and spending hours each week helping veterans fill out disability paperwork. If a Lowcountry vet passed away without family to attend the funeral, Ron became their family. He often rallied hundreds of others to attend the burial or perform the ceremony himself. He believed that no veteran who sacrificed for their country should be laid to rest alone. When we die, we all hope to hear ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.’ That’s how Ron lived his life and that’s what he deserves.

Voegeli was laid to rest Tuesday in none other than the Beaufort National Cemetery.