CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The horses of Cumberland Island are taking the National Park Service and the State of Georgia to court.

In a lawsuit filed last week, it claims that the horses are living in “less than humane” conditions.

Stating the Georgia Equine Act, representatives say the National Park Service and the State failed to provide necessary food, water and vet services to the feral horses.

The result, the horses’ representative says, is a life of neglect reducing the animals’ life expectancy.

All of the feral horses on Cumberland are relatives of the original horses brought to the island when Spanish missions were established in the late 1500s.