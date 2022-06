WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A train derailed in Walthourville early Tuesday morning, according to CSX.

Around 4:45 a.m., a CSX train derailed two empty railcars near a private road crossing. Officials say the cars remained upright and in line.

The train crew sustained no injuries. The cars were rerailed and normal train operations have since resumed.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.