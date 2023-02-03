POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm.

Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco.

The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies on opening day.

They say Pooler was the ideal place to open a store due to its exponential growth.

“It’s such a growing community right now, and there’s a lot of growth here,” says co-owner Zachary McKinley, “And Crumbl Cookies is all about friends and families together over the best box of cookies in the world, and we thought this was a great place to do that because there’s so many families.”

The Pooler Crumbl Cookies will create up to 90 jobs in the area.

Owners say another store will open in Savannah in the coming months.