SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The father accused in the deaths of his children, Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr., is expected in court Friday for a hearing.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., facing more than a dozen charges, last appeared in court in Oct. 2021 when motions from the defense were discussed, including a request not to allow the death penalty to be considered.

In early 2020, the state announced it would seek the death penalty if the defendants are convicted.

The Crocker children were found buried at their Guyton-area home in Dec. 2018 during a welfare check.

Elwyn Jr. and Mary Crocker

Prosecutors said Mary — who, according to Crocker Sr., died on Oct. 28, 2018 — had been starved, tased, kept in a dog cage and sexually assaulted. It’s believed Elwyn Jr. may have been buried in the yard for up to two years before his body was discovered.

A third child, James Crocker, who has cerebral palsy, was found alive in the home.

Five people have been charged in the case, including Crocker Sr.’s mother-in-law, Kimberly Wright; her son, Mark Wright; her boyfriend, Roy Prather; and the children’s stepmother, Candice Crocker.

Candice Crocker, Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kimberly Wright, Roy Prather and Mark Wright

Prather, who is not facing the death penalty, quickly took a plea. Candice Crocker followed, pleading guilty to eight charges in Oct. 2020 to avoid the death penalty. She’ll be sentenced to life in prison without parole and must testify against Crocker Sr., her mother and her brother.

Authorities said Crocker Sr. admitted to killing the children, claiming his wife and mother-in-law convinced him to commit the crimes.

Friday’s hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

A trial date has not yet been set, though a judge said Crocker Sr. will be tried first among the defendants.