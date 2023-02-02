TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s shaping up to be a fun weekend on Tybee Island as the Critz Tybee Run Fest returns.

Run Fest is unique because you can take part in one race all way up to five, all within 24 hours. If you choose to run all five it will equal a full marathon.

Can’t run? No problem, walkers are welcome at all events. Strollers are also allowed but it must be a jogging stroller. You can even also take your pup, but they must be on a leash and they cannot go on the beach.

Organizers say it’s a great way to showcase what the island has to offer.

Thursday, Feb. 2 is the last day to register. The kid’s event is on Feb. 3 and the main races take place on Feb. 4.

