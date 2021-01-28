CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County kicks off annual Boston Butt Fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County hosts its Annual Kick Crime in the Butt, Boston Butt Fundraiser now through February 6.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to help operate and maintain the CrimeStoppers program.

CrimeStoppers operates the 24/7, anonymous crime tip line in the area.

The crime-solving tool helps communities, the media and law enforcement work together to solve crime.

“Like all other nonprofits in the area, Crime Stoppers has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this fundraiser comes at a crucial time,” said Interim Executive Director Brittany Herren.

“This is truly our most important fundraiser of the year because it directly impacts every person throughout Chatham County,” explained Herren.

Each fully-cooked, butt from Barnes Restaurant in Savannah is $35.

To purchase a Boston butt, go to https://form.jotform.com/210036304397146.

Orders can be picked up at Barnes Restaurant at 5320 Waters Ave. in Savannah at any day or time during their regular hours of operation.

To submit a tip to CrimeStoppers call 912-234-2020 or go online to SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org.