SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fire crews are searching the Savannah River for a man who jumped off of the Talmadge Bridge Sunday night.

WSAV is told the Savannah Police Department received a call at 6:20 p.m. regarding a person in distress on the bridge. The Behavioral Health Team arrived to find an adult male having a mental health crisis.

Authorities tell us the man jumped from the bridge around 6:25 this evening. As of 6:55 p.m., he had not yet been found.

Stay tuned to WSAV for the latest.