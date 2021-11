SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are searching for a missing boater off of the coast of Chatham County.

Details are limited at this time, but officials say rescue efforts are focused on the Wassaw Sound, where the boat capsized.

The Chatham County Police Department confirmed their Marine Patrol is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard in the search.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.