Crews search for 2 missing boaters off of Harbor Island

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for missing boaters off of Harbor Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), around 4:30 p.m., dispatch received a report of an overturned boat. It’s believed there were two people on board.

Crews from the Coast Guard, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, BCSO Marine Patrol and Aviation, Beaufort Marine Rescue and the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire Department are all involved in the search.

Harbor Island neighbors St. Helena and Hunting islands. Residents and boaters in the area can expect to see an increased public safety presence as the search continues.