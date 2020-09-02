5 displaced following fire on Factory Street in Ludowici

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Two adults and three children have been displaced due to a fire in Ludowici.

Officials say the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 142 Factory Street. Before they even arrived on the scene, crews saw heavy black smoke from the fire.

Nicolas Maxwell from the Long County Fire Department said the family was home at the time the fire occurred, but all members were able to get out safely.

He said despite the best efforts of multiple agencies, the home will be a total loss.

“We did have enough time to get in there and attempt what was a very aggressive interior attack, where we got most of the fire knocked down,” he explained. “However, due to the condition of the house and multiple renovations that had been done to the roof, we weren’t able to penetrate the roof as quickly as we needed to before the fire began to grow again.”

Fire units from Long County, Ludowici, Hinesville, Walthourville, Liberty County and the Georgia Department of Corrections responded to the scene.