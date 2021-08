GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews responded to a train derailment Thursday morning in Garden City.

According to Garden City Police, two rail cars went off the track near Highway 25 and Gibbons Rd. The cars did not overturn. There were no injuries.

Police say the derailment did not pose any safety threats to the area.

Police say crews might take 3 to 6 hours to get the cars back on the track.