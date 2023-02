SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Savannah’s Historic District.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy, black smoke coming from a home at the corner of Tattnall Street and W. Gordon Lane.

No one was inside at the time.

photo: Dallas Burgess

photo: Dallas Burgess

WSAV News 3’s Kaley Fedko

WSAV is told the fire started in the attic area. The cause is still under investigation.

This story is developing.