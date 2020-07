TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A structure fire broke out on the 800 block of Jones Avenue Saturday early afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Tybee Island Police Department closed the road for fire crews to respond. The area opened back up shortly before 3 p.m.

No word on whether anyone was in the structure at the time of the fire.

According to City Manager Shawn Gillen, an investigation into the cause is underway.