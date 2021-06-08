Crews rescue one person from Burton rollover crash

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – Burton Fire crews rescued one person from a rollover crash Monday.
According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), crews responded to the scene on Bruce k Smalls Dr. just after 5:30 p.m.
BFD says one person was trapped in the rear seat of the rolled over pickup truck. Firefighters freed the person from the crash.
The person appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.
BFD says this is the seventh motor vehicle collision this year where Burton fire crews have had to rescued trapped occupants.