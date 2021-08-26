Crews quickly extinguish fire at Hilton Head home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Crews quickly extinguished a fire that broke out at a home on Hilton Head Island Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, the fire was initially reported on the second-floor deck in the rear of one residential unit.

photo: Lenore Barlow

photo: Lenore Barlow

photo: Lenore Barlow

photo: Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue

photo: Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue

photo: Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue

Crews arrived on the scene at Ceaser Place in Allenwood around 1:45 p.m. to find the fire had spread to the interior of the home.

The department says the resident was able to safely evacuate the home, along with their pets.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue says the fire was under control shortly after 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.