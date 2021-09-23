Crews put out overnight kitchen fire at Savannah restaurant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a kitchen fire at a local restaurant overnight.

SFD says the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 Block of Stephenson.

Officials say a fire in the kitchen of the business set off the fire alarm and the building’s sprinkler system.

Crews arrived to fully extinguish the fire & ventilate the building.

SFD says the business was closed and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.