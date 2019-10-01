Crews mitigate gas line struck outside Savannah elementary school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Workers hit a large gas line in metro Savannah Tuesday afternoon causing an elementary school to shelter in place.

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, the gas leak occurred at 33rd and Bull streets.

Around 3 p.m., crews blocked off roadways in the area and sheltered those at Susie King Taylor Community School “in a safe place.”

Firefighters from the department remained on scene to monitor gas levels as crews worked to mitigate the leak.

Just before 5 p.m., Savannah Fire reported that the gas leak was capped. Crews checked levels in area buildings before completely reopening the entire area.