Crews mitigate gas leak near Savannah Police Headquarters

Savannah Fire and Savannah Police on the scene of the gas leak (via Savannah Fire Rescue, Twitter)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have mitigated a gas leak outside of Savannah Police Department Headquarters on Habersham Street, officials said late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, around 3 p.m. workers were installing fiber optic lines under the sidewalk when they cut a gas line.

As a result, Savannah Police personnel were sheltered in place and roads surrounding the headquarters were closed to traffic.

Savannah Fire Rescue remained on scene to monitor air quality (@savannahfire)

Savannah Fire said traffic on Liberty Street to York Street and Price to Abercorn street shut down temporarily.

The gas leak was capped about an hour after the leak. No injuries were reported.

Savannah Fire says a small section of Habersham Street remains closed until gas company crews complete repairs to the gas line.