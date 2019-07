SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents in Eastside Savannah were urged to shelter in place Monday afternoon as crews responded to a gas leak.

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, construction workers hit a two-inch gas line at Waters Avenue and Wolf Street.

The department was on the scene to monitor air quality as the gas company worked to control the leak.

Around 3 p.m. Savannah Fire reported the leak had been mitigated.