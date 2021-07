SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out on the rooftop of the Savannah Mall Thursday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, cardboard caught fire as workers were repairing a rooftop AC above the mall’s Target store.

Officials say the flames did not extend into the building, but shoppers had to temporarily shelter in a safe place as firefighters checked for hotspots.

No injuries were reported in the incident.