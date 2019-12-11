Crews extinguish fire in bedroom closet of Savannah home

Crews on scene of fire at 729 E. Waldburg St. (Savannah Fire Rescue)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews extinguished a fire in a bedroom closet Tuesday at a Savannah home.

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to 729 E. Waldburg St. around 11:30 a.m.

The department says crews found a fire in a second-story bedroom closet. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could extend beyond the closet.

No one was injured in the fire, but officials say one person was displaced because of water damage.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

As a part of Savannah Fire’s “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign, they have added a red bulb to a wreath hanging outside of their headquarters.

It serves as a visual reminder to practice fire safety steps throughout the holiday season.

The department has reported nine fires since the campaign launched on Nov. 18.