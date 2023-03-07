BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Firefighters from the Bluffton Township Fire District extinguished an early morning structure fire on James O Court Tuesday.

Officials said the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. in a detached garage.

Crews worked quickly to prevent the flames from causing serious damage to the nearby residence.

The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental.

“It is always unfortunate for our crews to have to respond to any fire, but residential fires are especially hard on the families whose lives they impact,” Fire Chief Paul Boulware said in a press release.

“Fortunately, we train on a regular basis for incidents such as this and we were able to isolate the fire and extinguish it very quickly,” he added. “Thankfully, there were no injuries or loss of life in this situation.”