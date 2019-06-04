Local News

Crews extinguish camper fire in Burton

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:12 PM EDT

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Lowcountry crews responded to a camper fire around noon Tuesday.

According to Burton Fire, crews were initially told an occupant was inside the vehicle on Noye Wiggins Road. But later, he was located safe at a neighbor's home.

No word yet on the cause of the blaze.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department also assisted.

