Crews extinguish camper fire in Burton via Burton Fire, @BurtonFD_SC on Twitter) [ + - ] Video

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Lowcountry crews responded to a camper fire around noon Tuesday.

According to Burton Fire, crews were initially told an occupant was inside the vehicle on Noye Wiggins Road. But later, he was located safe at a neighbor's home.

No word yet on the cause of the blaze.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department also assisted.

