Crews extinguish camper fire in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Lowcountry crews responded to a camper fire around noon Tuesday.
According to Burton Fire, crews were initially told an occupant was inside the vehicle on Noye Wiggins Road. But later, he was located safe at a neighbor's home.
No word yet on the cause of the blaze.
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department also assisted.
