BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It was all hands on deck Wednesday as crews extinguished an attic fire in Beaufort County.

According to the Burton Fire District, just before 11 a.m., crews from their department, along with Marine Corps Air Station firefighters arrived on 3rd Street after a report of a house fire.

Officials said the resident called 911 after a neighbor alerted him about smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the growing fire in the attic area. Burton Fire said while it was quickly contained, the fire severly charred the insulation and along the rafters of the home, indicating that the fire had been building for a while.

Burton Fire said due to the damage and lack of power in the home, the American Red Cross was notified to help the family of four — two adults and two children.

The cause still remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.