BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — After nearly three weeks, the clean-up of the military plane crash site in Beaufort is finally complete.

Members of a Florida-based coordinator program were hard at work in Beaufort clearing the scene of debris and assessing environmental impacts. Officials said soil samples were taken and lab tests were conducted as part of the clean-up effort.

The crash happened earlier this month. Both the pilot and passenger were safely ejected and no one was hurt.

An investigation into the crash is underway.